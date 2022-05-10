Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
When it comes to long-term success, building customer relationships may matter more than bringing in new business.   Numbers show that the likelihood of making a sale to an existing customer is as high as 70%, while the probability of selling to a new client could dip as low as 5%. Those existing customers are also 50% more ...

