Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Montano assumes new role with Zions Bank (access required)

Montano assumes new role with Zions Bank (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 10, 2022 0

Zions Bank has named Jacob Montano as community banking relationship manager at its Twin Falls Eastland branch. In this role, Montano is responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with business and consumer clients across Magic Valley. Growing up in an entrepreneurial family has prepared him well for a banking career and assisting small businesses. ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo