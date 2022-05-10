Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Schlake joins CCDC (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 10, 2022 0

Marie Schlake has joined the Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC) in the role of accountant. Before joining CCDC, Schlake worked at The College of Idaho as a senior accountant in its business office, where she processed payroll, managed assets and performed numerous accounting duties. She also spent several years as an accountant at US Geothermal, ...

