Schueler joins COMPASS (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 10, 2022 0

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) has announced that Joey Schueler has joined the organization as a principal planner for resource development. Schueler will focus on securing funding for transportation and related projects in Ada and Canyon counties, including identifying funding sources, writing and administering grants, and assisting project managers in ensuring future ...

