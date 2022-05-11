Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Idaho National Laboratory provides funding, expertise for new College of Eastern Idaho technology building (access required)

Idaho National Laboratory provides funding, expertise for new College of Eastern Idaho technology building (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher May 11, 2022 0

The College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) and Idaho National Laboratory (INL), both based in Idaho Falls, are partnering to help build Future Tech, a planned 88,000-square-foot building intended to support careers in cybersecurity, energy and agricultural technology — including at INL. In addition to Battelle Energy Alliance (BEA), the company that manages and operates INL, pledging $1 million toward ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo