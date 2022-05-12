Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press May 12, 2022 0

An Idaho hospital that went on lockdown in March after far-right activists protested outside is suing Ammon Bundy, Diego Rodriguez and their various political organizations for defamation and “sustained online attacks." St. Luke's Health System filed the lawsuit Wednesday against Bundy, his gubernatorial campaign, and his People's Rights Network organization. The hospital system is also suing ...

