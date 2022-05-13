Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff May 13, 2022 0

Micron claimed it bragging rights on May 11 when it passed having 50,000 registered patents. The Boise-founded and based Fortune 500 corporation announced its achievement on May 11. Micron’s 50,000th patent caps what is widely recognized to be the most valuable memory and storage patent portfolio in the industry. Patents play a key role in Micron’s ...

