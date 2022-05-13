Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fa’asau receives industry recognition (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 13, 2022 0

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Financial Advisor Rebekah Fa’asau was recently recognized on the Forbes 2022 “America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors – Best-in-State” list. Beginning her career at Merrill Lynch in 2007 after spending five years building her own small business, Fa’asau has earned several distinguished accolades including being recognized on Forbes “Best-in-state Wealth Advisors” every year ...

