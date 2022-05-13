Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Financial Services / If interest is up, that mortgage could be ARMed (access required)

If interest is up, that mortgage could be ARMed (access required)

By: Catie Clark May 13, 2022 0

Adjustable-rate mortgages are making a big comeback. At the end of the first week in May, 30-year conventional fixed-rate mortgages were sporting interest rates upward of 5.25%. In comparison, 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) were being offered at interest rates near 3.5%, according to bankrate.com. In Ada County’s feverish home market, that difference in initial mortgage ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo