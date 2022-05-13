Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Wroten assumes leadership position at Zions Bank (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 13, 2022 0

Jerry Wroten has been named senior commercial relationship manager for Zions Bank, responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with agricultural and business clients. He will split his time between the Nampa and Caldwell branches. Wroten brings nine years of agricultural finance experience to the role. He earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Idaho ...

