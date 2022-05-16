Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff May 16, 2022 0

Boise Regional Realtors (BRR) reports that the median sales price for homes in Ada County reached $595,000 in April 2022, an increase of 23.9% compared to the same month last year. This marks a new record for the county.  Higher prices in the new construction segment played a large part in the overall price jump, BRR ...

