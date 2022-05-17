Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff May 17, 2022 0

Chobani has announced gifting $1 million to the University of Idaho-led Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (Idaho CAFE) to help fund construction of the nation’s largest research dairy. “Sustainability is part of the fabric of Chobani. Caring for our people and animals, conserving resources, putting back what we take — this is how we ...

