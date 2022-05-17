Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Biz ‘Bite:’ Joule Case announces new $4M funding round to target new markets (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Joule Case announces new $4M funding round to target new markets (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 17, 2022 0

Following a successful $1 million crowdfunding campaign — and attracted 920 investors — Garden City-based Joule Case has announced it is launching a new $4 million round on Wefunder to raise a total of $5 million, with the intent of targeting new markets. One new market being pursued by Joule Case includes mobile brand activations, according ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo