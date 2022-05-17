Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Habitat for Humanity ReStore plans Idaho Falls community garden  (access required)

Habitat for Humanity ReStore plans Idaho Falls community garden  (access required)

By: Brooke Strickland May 17, 2022 0

Idaho Falls is set to get a little bit greener, as the Habitat for Humanity ReStore plans to launch a community garden behind its location at 1954 N. Yellowstone Highway. Corrie Dashnaw, the ReStore manager, said that she thought of the idea when trying to think of ways to really help both customers and the ...

About Brooke Strickland

A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Brooke Strickland is a full time freelance writer & social media specialist that specializes in writing blogs and other website content for local and national companies. She is also the co-author of Hooked on Games, a book about technology and video game addiction. View her website at: brookestrickland.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo