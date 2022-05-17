Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hester becomes partner of Colliers Idaho (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 17, 2022 0

Colliers has announced Shanna Moline Hester, director of brokerage services, is the newest ownership partner of Colliers in Idaho. Hester joined the Boise investment services team in 2013 and was promoted to director of brokerage services in 2018, overseeing the brokerage support team with her main focus remaining on sale transaction management. Hester’s 20 years ...

