Vaughan joins TitleOne

May 17, 2022

Ray Vaughan has joined TitleOne as a funder/shipper in the Boise office. He graduated from Liberty University with a degree in theology and the University of Wyoming Technical Institute. TitleOne stated it is thrilled to have Vaughan aboard. 

