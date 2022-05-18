Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Callsen joins Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (access required)

Callsen joins Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 18, 2022 0

Adan David Callsen has accepted the role of campaign development manager for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Mountain Region. He is incredibly active in the community, previously serving as the engagement and outreach manager for One Stone. In addition, Callsen serves on the advisory board for Jesse Tree and the community engagement committee for CATCH ...

