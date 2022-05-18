Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Packer promoted at AmeriTitle (access required)

Packer promoted at AmeriTitle (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 18, 2022 0

Ashley Packer has been promoted to branch manager of AmeriTitle Rigby. She will continue closing real estate transactions as escrow officer and will now directly manage the AmeriTitle Rigby operation currently consisting of a team of five. In this new role, she will oversee and lead the Rigby branch, work closely with the AmeriTitle leadership ...

