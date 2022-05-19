Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Seattle residents dominate remote apartment searches in Boise (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Seattle residents dominate remote apartment searches in Boise (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 19, 2022 0

A national apartment broker published recent location information on apartment searches performed on its website on May 10, and the results for Boise turned up interesting — though not surprising — results. For searches about Boise rents from out of the area, 22.6% were from Seattle; 13.8% were from Salt Lake City and 5.9% were ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo