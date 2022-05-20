Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz ‘Bite:’ ICOM receives full accreditation, graduates inaugural class (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 20, 2022 0

The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) announced on May 16 that it has received full accreditation by the American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA). This milestone signifies that the college has received final approval to offer the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) degree. The degree allows graduates to become practicing physicians. "We ...

