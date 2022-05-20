Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz ‘Bite:’ Ketchum local option tax for housing fails (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 20, 2022 0

The City of Ketchum placed a local option tax (LOT) increase on the May 17 ballot. It failed to pass because it did not get the 60% voter approval required by state law. The proposed use for the LOT was to fund the activities outlined in Ketchum’s new affordable housing plan, which the Ketchum City ...

