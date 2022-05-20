Idaho’s laborious reversal in March

Comparing March job statistics with February’s, Idaho had the third worst decline in the number of people hired and the largest hiring rate decline in the nation. Nationally, the number of hires and the hiring rate “was little changed,” according to the Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) results for individual states in March. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the state data on May 18.

Comparing March 2021 with one year later in March 2022, openings grew (from 55,000 to 63,000), hiring shrank (from 41,000 to 39,000), and turnover as measured by quitting (from 22,000 to 30,000) increased.

March saw a reversal of the previous month’s trends in the Idaho job market. From January to February, openings and hirings increased and quits decreased. From February to March, these metrics did the exact opposite, where openings and hires fell and quits increased.

This may be just a monthly aberration, or it could be a sign that Idaho’s economy is slowing down in the face of increased inflation, rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.

In March, 38% of all job openings in Idaho went unfilled, compared to 25% in February. Total separations and quits increased compared to February, while job openings and hires declined.

Comparing March to February, Idaho’s seasonally-adjusted (SA) job openings decreased -6% from 67,000 to 63,000; and not-seasonally-adjusted (NSA) job openings decreased -7.7% from 65,000 to 60,000. The Idaho SA job openings rate decreased by 0.4 percentage points and the NSA rate by 0.6 percentage points. The national SA and NSA rates increased by 0.1 and 0.2 percentage points for February and March respectively, indicating that Idaho’s job market shrank compared to the national job market, which expanded a small amount.

For the same month-over-month period, SA hires decreased 11,000 (-22%) from 50,000 in February to 39,000 in March, which was the third highest in the country. NSA hires fell by 7,000 (-16.3%), from 43,000 to 36,000. The Idaho SA hiring rate decreased by -1.4 percentage points and the NSA rate by -0.7 percentage points. The national SA rate did not change and NSA rate increased by 0.3 percentage points.

The SA number of people quitting their jobs in Idaho increased by 11.1% from 27,000 in February to 30,000 in March. Idaho NSA quits increased 31.6% from February to March, from 19,000 to 25,000. The Idaho SA quit rate increased by 0.4 percentage points and the NSA rate by 0.7 percentage points. The national SA and NSA rates increased by 0.1 and 0.4 percentage points respectively.

Turnover can be estimated from year-over-year comparisons of the monthly data for total separations, which is the sum of quits, layoffs and firings, with the number of openings and hires. Comparing March 2021 to March 2022, openings increased by 8,000, or 14.5%, hires fell 2,000, or 4.9%, total separations increased by 4,000 or 11.4%, and quits increased 8,000, or 36.4%.

The March SA and NSA total separations were 39,000 and 32,000 respectively. Hires were 39,000 and 36,000 respectively. The seasonally adjusted turnover for March was zero. The NSA data, which are the raw numbers without any adjustment for cyclic seasonal effects, show that 4,000 more people were hired than lost their jobs in March.