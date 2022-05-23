Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho, US average gas prices now tied at $4.57 per gallon (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho, US average gas prices now tied at $4.57 per gallon (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 23, 2022 0

According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular gasoline is now tied with the national average at $4.57 per gallon — a new record high for both averages, AAA reported Wednesday, stating that the high cost of crude oil, which makes up more than half of the price of finished gasoline, continues to be the primary ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo