Home / People / Geis recognized with master thermographer recertification (access required)

Geis recognized with master thermographer recertification (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 25, 2022 0

Leo A. Geis, principal at Idaho Airships Inc. of Boise, has been recertified as a level III (master) thermographer by FLIR’s Infrared Training Center. A level III thermographer is trained and certified in thermographic technology and the institution and administration of thermographic training programs in accordance with international and domestic standards such as the International ...

