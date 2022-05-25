Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Idaho’s COVID-19 legal complaints (access required)

Idaho’s COVID-19 legal complaints (access required)

By: Catie Clark May 25, 2022 0

To date, there have been 15,949 COVID-19 related legal complaints filed in the United States since Jan. 30, 2020, through May 19, 2022. The number of complaints filed in Idaho during that same period: 65. That’s a per capita rate of 0.00342%, or 3.42 complaints for every 100,000 people in Idaho. This rate is approximately 69% ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo