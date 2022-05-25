Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Poe named NNU’s L.E. Wesche Outstanding Educator (access required)

Poe named NNU’s L.E. Wesche Outstanding Educator (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 25, 2022 0

Michael Poe, Ph.D., professor of graduate education, has been named Northwest Nazarene University’s L.E. Wesche Outstanding Educator. This annual award was presented at a private reception on April 27. Poe received his Bachelor of Arts degree in biological science in 1978 from Northwest Nazarene College and his Master of Education degree in educational leadership from ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo