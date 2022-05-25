Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Reppert named director of INL’s CAES (access required)

Reppert named director of INL’s CAES (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 25, 2022 0

Philip Reppert has been named director of the Center for Advanced Energy Studies (CAES) and Idaho University Collaborations at Idaho National Laboratory (INL). CAES is a research, education and innovation consortium consisting of INL and Idaho's three public research universities. Reppert will oversee operations at the CAES facility in Idaho Falls, which recently added a ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo