Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Gilbert joins Colliers (access required)

Gilbert joins Colliers (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 26, 2022 0

Colliers has announced that Karena Gilbert has joined the Boise office. With over 10 years in commercial real estate and the last eight years with TOK Commercial, Gilbert offers clients a focus on office investment acquisition and disposition, as well as office leasing representing buyers, sellers, tenants and landlords. She provides clients with financial analyses, ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo