Home / People / 2 join Idaho Community Foundation (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 27, 2022 0

Two women have joined the Idaho Community Foundation as staff accountants. Amanda Flater, of Middleton, and her husband have lived throughout the United States as part of his active-duty military service. Flater previously worked as an accounting technician for Wake County Smart Start in North Carolina. She said she is looking forward to working for ...

