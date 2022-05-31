Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Biz ‘Bite:’ City of Boise joins HUD’s House America Initiative to address homelessness (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ City of Boise joins HUD’s House America Initiative to address homelessness (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 31, 2022 0

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean joined U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Regional Administrator Margaret Solle Salazar Tuesday to announce that Boise has joined House America: An All-Hands-On-Deck Effort to Address the Nation’s Homelessness Crisis. House America is a national partnership with the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) that seeks to leverage funding from the ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo