Biz ‘Bite:’ Forge Building Company expands Boise headquarters (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 31, 2022 0

Forge Building Company has announced the opening of its new headquarters. The new facility, located at North Bogus Basin Road, is 12,152 square feet — up from 6,000 square feet, according to the May 26 announcement. The new building is described as being a standout building and iconic in its design while aligning the company with its commitment to innovation ...

