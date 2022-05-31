Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz ‘Bite:’ Meridian Mintwood Campus sold for $5.9M (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 31, 2022 0

Coldwell Banker Commercial announced on May 16 the sale of Mintwood Campus, a two-building office complex at 1651 and 1657 S. Woodsage Ave. in Meridian. The property, which sold for $5.9 million, is comprised of 6,303 and 13,040 square feet, respectively. The campus was completed in 2022 and Coldwell Banker Commercial Tomlinson quickly leased the ...

