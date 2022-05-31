Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff May 31, 2022 0

Kevin Holmes has joined Capital City Development Corporation (CCDC) as a project manager in property development. He will focus on creating public-private partnerships with the development community to advance economic development in the agency’s six districts. Prior to joining CCDC, Holmes spent five years as a city planner in Boise and Meridian. He holds a ...

