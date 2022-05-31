Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Roundup May 31 (access required)

Roundup May 31 (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 31, 2022

Chipotle Mexican Grill of Kansas LLC leased 2,460 square feet of retail space at 148 Cheney Drive W. in Twin Falls. Bryan Vaughn and Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Scott Brady and Garrett Blomquist of Mountain West Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord. DC Trading LLC DBA Highland Rare Coins leased 330 square ...

