Home / News / Construction / Biz ‘Bite:’ Affordable housing supply initiative ‘Our Way Home’ launched in Idaho (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 1, 2022 0

U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Region X Administrator Margaret Solle Salazar on Wednesday launched a new effort — Our Way Home — to boost affordable housing supply in  Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington (Region X). Our Way Home is described as a national initiative that uplifts the unique housing supply successes in local communities ...

