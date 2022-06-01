Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz ‘Bite:’ Richard’s Restaurant & Bar opens Boise outdoor bar concept (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 1, 2022 0

Richard’s Restaurant & Bar, located at the Inn at 500 in downtown Boise, has announced its opening of “Red Umbrella Bar,” inspired by the fact that there are red umbrellas everywhere on the outdoor second floor space instantly visible from Myrtle Street. “While guests will get the great service Richard’s is known for in the ...

