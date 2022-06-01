Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff June 1, 2022 0

Eva Fithen, marketing manager at T-O Engineers, has been named membership chair of Society for Marketing Professional Services Idaho chapter, the first chapter of the organization in the state. 

