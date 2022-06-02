Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff June 2, 2022 0

Surbir Chadha has joined Idaho Central Credit Union as a commercial loan officer in the Boise area. Chadha was born in London but has spent most of his life in Meridian. He attended Boise State University and has over 17 years’ experience in the finance industry. Chadha is a car enthusiast and enjoys traveling and ...

