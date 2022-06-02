Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Good Works / Some good Idaho business news (access required)

Some good Idaho business news (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 2, 2022 0

As we reach the halfway mark of 2022, it’s the perfect time to reflect on moments of positivity spread throughout our Idaho community by local businesses. We’ve curated some of (certainly not all) the most notable charitable efforts and celebratory mentions to happen in recent news.  $10K donation granted to WCA by Scentsy Family Foundation The Women ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo