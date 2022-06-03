Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff June 3, 2022 0

A recent study by Filterbuy found that the Boise metro has seen 3.6% employment growth since last year, which is a 5.8% increase since the start of the pandemic. For the Boise metro area the study also found: The total change in employment since 2021 increased by 12,900 people The total change in employment since 2020 ...

