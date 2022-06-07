Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Roundup June 7 (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 7, 2022 0

Abundant Life Supported Living LLC extended a lease on 1,661 square feet of office space at 847 Park Centre Way, Suite 2 in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Mike Pena and Bryant Jones of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction. American National Red Cross leased 6,000 square feet of retail space at 5824 E. Franklin Road in Nampa. Brandon ...

