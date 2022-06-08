Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Bank of Idaho also becomes bank of Washington with purchase

By: Sharon Fisher June 8, 2022 0

For Bank of Idaho President and CEO Jeff Newgard, buying five eastern Washington branches of Seattle-based HomeStreet Inc. wasn’t just an acquisition, but coming home.  At 32, Newgard was CEO of Yakima National Bank in central Washington — a $40 million, two-branch bank that he built up to $225 million between 2005 and 2013 before selling it ...

