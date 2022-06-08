Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
FCC proposes fine for radio operator over fire communication (access required)

FCC proposes fine for radio operator over fire communication (access required)

By: The Associated Press June 8, 2022 0

The Federal Communications Commissions has proposed a $34,000 fine against an Idaho man that the agency says interfered with firefighters' radio communications during a wildfire last year when he alerted them to hazards in the region. The FCC said alleged interference happened while the U.S. Forest Service and the Idaho Department of Lands were fighting a ...

