Easterday bet the farm and lost: Idaho operation part of lawsuit

By: Catie Clark June 9, 2022 0

In the Tri-Cities region of rural Washington, many in the ranching business call it Cattlegate, a multiyear saga of fraud involving over 200,000 fictitious cattle sold to Big-Four meat packer Tyson. The losses were so huge that Tyson had to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to revise four years of earnings. The story ...

