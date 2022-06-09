Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
National real estate investment partnership buys Boise Logistics Center

By: Catie Clark June 9, 2022 0

LDK Ventures made its official announcement on June 8 that it has sold the Boise Logistics Center, even though LDK Managing Principal Denton Kelley let news of the sale slip on May 4 at the groundbreaking for the firm’s Madison Logistics Center in Nampa. "Boise Logistics Center was our first project in Boise, and we’re very ...

