Home / People / 2 promoted to join COLE Architects leadership ranks (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 10, 2022 0

COLE Architects has announced two additions to its leadership team. The firm has promoted Jennifer Mohr and Ian Schmidt to partner, joining Matt Huffield, Ian Hoffman and Tim Grissom in the firm’s ownership group. Mohr has been with COLE Architects in the Boise office for four years. In that time, she has excelled in leading ...

