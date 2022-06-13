Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Bardsley retires after 40-year career with ICCU (access required)

Bardsley retires after 40-year career with ICCU (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 13, 2022 0

In March of 2022, Shelli Bardsley celebrated 40 years at Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) with the longest tenure of any team member in ICCU’s history. In June, she retired from her position as the chief administrative officer. Bardsley was hired in March of 1982 as the secretary to Chris Hyer, the CEO at the ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo