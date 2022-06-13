Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho Falls adds Reno nonstop flight (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho Falls adds Reno nonstop flight (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 13, 2022 0

Read More IBR Headlines Idaho Falls gained a new nonstop flight for its airport. aha! Airlines announced the creation of a nonstop route from Idaho Falls to the Reno/Tahoe airport, beginning Aug. 11. The flights will operate each Thursday and Sunday departing Reno-Tahoe International Airport at 7:40 a.m. PDT arriving at Idaho Falls Regional Airport at 10:15 ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo