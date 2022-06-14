Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Acord to lead PBAC (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 14, 2022 0

The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee (PBAC) has named Céline Acord as the organization’s new executive director. Acord holds both a bachelor's and master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Idaho and certificate from the American Institute of Certified Planners. She recently served as interim deputy director of the current planning division for the ...

