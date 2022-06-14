Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Construction / Biz ‘Bite:’ ITD awards I-86, I-15 reconstruction project to Sundt-Cannon (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ ITD awards I-86, I-15 reconstruction project to Sundt-Cannon (access required)

By: IBR Staff June 14, 2022 0

Sundt Construction and its joint venture partner Cannon Builders were recently awarded the Interstate 86 and Interstate 15 system interchange reconstruction project near Pocatello. Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) awarded the $112 million project to the companies. The project, according to a late May announcement, includes: Eight bridges in the area being replaced, with six of those ...

